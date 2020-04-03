Melbourne terror plotter loses appeal

National
Melbourne terror plotter loses appealBy AAP Newswire
A terrorist who plotted a Christmas Day attack in Melbourne's CBD has lost his bid to reduce his 24-year jail term.
Ibrahim Abbas is serving a minimum 20-year sentence after admitting last year to conspiring to plan an attack at Federation Square in 2016.
He had asked Victoria's Court of Appeal to reduce his sentence, saying it was excessive considering he confessed to his crimes and helped police.
Abbas gave evidence against his brother Hamza Abbas, cousin Abdullah Chaarani and friend Ahmed Mohamed, each convicted by a jury of the same charge.
But the Court of Appeal on Friday refused Abbas' appeal against his sentence, ruling it was not excessive.
"If anything, when one looks objectively at the horrifying nature of what was contemplated, and the sheer magnitude of the slaughter anticipated by the applicant in his fanatical zeal, the sentence imposed is to our mind quite moderate," the court ruled.