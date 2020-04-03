National

NSW small business relief amid COVID-19

By AAP Newswire

The NSW government hopes grants of up to $10,000 for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 will help them stay afloat during this challenging time.

About 75,000 small cafes, restaurants, corner shops, gyms and small accommodation providers will be able to apply for the grants announced by NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet on Friday.

"We want to make sure that as many small businesses remain open or for those that have closed, re-open once this pandemic has passed," Mr Perrottet told reporters in Sydney on Friday.

"Small businesses are the lifeblood of the NSW economy."

The Berejiklian government is investing $750 million to provide the grants which will help small businesses severely affected by coronavirus with fixed costs, utilities and rent.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the grants will provide a boost for small businesses struggling during this unprecedented situation.

"These grants will provide a big boost, and we will make the application process easy to ensure small businesses can receive some cash-flow as soon as possible to meet pressing needs," she said in a statement.

Applications for the grants will open within a fortnight and will remain open until June 1.

