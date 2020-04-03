National

Morrison slams travellers defying advice

By AAP Newswire

Travellers at Sydney International Airport. - AAP

1 of 1

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has hit out at 16,000 Australians who decided to travel overseas in defiance of the highest level of government advice.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade issued "do not travel" advice for every country in the world because of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

Mr Morrison said he was bewildered and frustrated by the wilful defiance people displayed.

"We can't afford that because if people behave like that, then we lose lives," he told 2GB radio on Friday.

"Honestly I think it was still an indication that people just weren't getting it."

The prime minister issued a warning for travellers ignoring advice.

"Those who go overseas over this period, how they actually think they're going to get back now is going to be very difficult," he said.

"I don't think they'll find themselves high on the list."

Mr Morrison said there was some exceptions among the 16,000 for people travelling for aid and scientific work.

Latest articles

News

Big changes to the Good Friday Appeal in wake of coronavirus

THE Good Friday Appeal is going to look very different this year. For a start, you won’t be seeing door-to-door collections or tin rattlers at traffic lights – all coronavirus collateral damage. But even though the tins won’t be...

Brayden May
News

MP urges Echuca residents to look after mental health

MEMBER for Murray Plains Peter Walsh is encouraging community members to look after their mental health and check in with loved ones and neighbours as work continues to combat the spread of COVID-19. “If you are worried about coronavirus and...

Ivy Jensen
News

Echuca brothers celebrate birthdays with virtual party

ARCHIE and Charlie Flanigan have a tradition for their birthdays. They always have a party with their extended family. Sadly, isolation restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic has meant the young brothers are stuck at home with no visitors...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Positive COVID-19 test shuts Vic worksite

A construction site in Melbourne’s CBD has closed after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Nursing workforce bolstered to face virus

Australia’s intensive care and nursing workforces are being bolstered by the federal government so the healthcare system is best prepared to tackle virus cases.

AAP Newswire