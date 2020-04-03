National

Childcare rescue package a welcome relief

By AAP Newswire

An early learning centre in Brisbane. - AAP

Childcare operators and parents are examining the government's plan to make all care free during the coronavirus crisis to see how it will help them.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the government will guarantee a set income to all child care over the next six months as long as they stay open and don't charge parents any fees.

The plan, worth $1.6 billion to the end of June, will pay centres almost $60 a day per child - half the "reasonable fee" - and is based on enrolment numbers at the start of March.

Over the past couple of weeks, enrolment numbers have plummeted as parents pulled children out of care either because they couldn't afford fees or were worried about health amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The sector was worried about its viability and has welcomed the rescue package.

"The last few weeks have been an extremely stressful, challenging time for our families, our educators and our providers," Australian Childcare Allliance president Paul Mondo said.

"This latest round of financial support, specifically for our sector, is tremendously positive news."

Most childcare centres are also expected to be able to receive the JobKeeper wage subsidy as well.

The national cabinet of Mr Morrison and state leaders will look at ways to cut red tape for child care when it meets on Friday morning.

