Stricter border restrictions active in Qld

Tighter controls about who can enter Queensland have come into effect.

Only Queensland residents or those with an exemption will be authorised to enter as of 12.01am on Friday.

The restrictions are aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus.

Stricter measures around Coolangatta and the southern Gold Coast will be taken, said State Disaster Coordinator Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski.

"We're going to a hard border closure so people can expect to see a change to some of the streets that they would normally go through, and some of those places will be blocked," he said on Thursday.

This will include physical barriers cutting off some roads.

The deputy commissioner said introducing tighter controls at other popular border crossing areas like Goondiwindi were also being discussed.

Fly-in-fly-out workers who are not working on essential projects will be banned from entering the state from 11.59pm on Saturday.

There have been 24 deaths from coronavirus in Australia - including four Queenslanders.

Across Queensland there have been 835 confirmed cases.

Clarity around new confinement laws was also addressed by the Queensland premier on Thursday.

Annastacia Palaszczuk called for Queenslanders to use their "common sense" when assessing if they should leave their homes.

"You can have two additional people to your house, and when you go outside you can only have two people," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Don't have strangers to your house, so I think if everyone abides by those rules we'll be okay."

The state is also closing most national parks, walking tracks and 4WD areas.

The parks will be closed to the public, along with hiking tracks, picnic areas, camping areas, swimming holes and lookouts from Friday.

Meanwhile more than 1600 new jobs have been advertised in Brisbane.

Online employment portal SEEK, has told the government 1685 jobs have recently been added, in the wake of mass job losses.

"We know this is a tough time for Brisbane with the jobs of many Queenslanders evaporating virtually overnight," state minister for employment Shannon Fentiman said.