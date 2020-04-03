National

Stricter border restrictions active in Qld

By AAP Newswire

The border of New South Wales and Queensland. - AAP

1 of 1

Tighter controls about who can enter Queensland have come into effect.

Only Queensland residents or those with an exemption will be authorised to enter as of 12.01am on Friday.

The restrictions are aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus.

Stricter measures around Coolangatta and the southern Gold Coast will be taken, said State Disaster Coordinator Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski.

"We're going to a hard border closure so people can expect to see a change to some of the streets that they would normally go through, and some of those places will be blocked," he said on Thursday.

This will include physical barriers cutting off some roads.

The deputy commissioner said introducing tighter controls at other popular border crossing areas like Goondiwindi were also being discussed.

Fly-in-fly-out workers who are not working on essential projects will be banned from entering the state from 11.59pm on Saturday.

There have been 24 deaths from coronavirus in Australia - including four Queenslanders.

Across Queensland there have been 835 confirmed cases.

Clarity around new confinement laws was also addressed by the Queensland premier on Thursday.

Annastacia Palaszczuk called for Queenslanders to use their "common sense" when assessing if they should leave their homes.

"You can have two additional people to your house, and when you go outside you can only have two people," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Don't have strangers to your house, so I think if everyone abides by those rules we'll be okay."

The state is also closing most national parks, walking tracks and 4WD areas.

The parks will be closed to the public, along with hiking tracks, picnic areas, camping areas, swimming holes and lookouts from Friday.

Meanwhile more than 1600 new jobs have been advertised in Brisbane.

Online employment portal SEEK, has told the government 1685 jobs have recently been added, in the wake of mass job losses.

"We know this is a tough time for Brisbane with the jobs of many Queenslanders evaporating virtually overnight," state minister for employment Shannon Fentiman said.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

History beckons as Bobbing chases double

A year after winning the Provincial Championships Final, Bobbing will return for a shot at the corresponding title for country-trained horses.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

McDonald gives Japanese horse a work-out

James McDonald has given Japanese horse Danon Premium a work-out at Canterbury ahead of the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Wet track doubt on Standout in TJ Smith

Trainer Gerald Ryan has confirmed Standout will only take his place in a sparkling edition of the Group One TJ Smith Stakes if the Randwick track dries out.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Positive COVID-19 test shuts Vic worksite

A construction site in Melbourne’s CBD has closed after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Nursing workforce bolstered to face virus

Australia’s intensive care and nursing workforces are being bolstered by the federal government so the healthcare system is best prepared to tackle virus cases.

AAP Newswire