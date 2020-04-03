National

Government spends $27m on climate projects

By AAP Newswire

Vegetation, forestry and energy efficiency projects are part of the federal government's recent $27.6 million spend to reduce emissions.

The money has gone towards 1.71 million tonnes of carbon abatement through projects through the Emissions Reduction Fund.

It is spread out across 11 projects in five states including vegetation regeneration, forestry, soil, landfill gas and energy efficiency.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor said the auction had supported four new plantation projects in New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia and South Australia.

"The ERF continues to support those in regional areas working hard to generate carbon offsets, and having a positive impact on global emissions," he said.

The scheme delivered 14.8 million tonnes of abatement last year and is expected to achieve 16 million tonnes this year.

It's a key component of the government's commitment to reduce emissions by 26 to 28 per cent on 2005 levels by 2030.

