More Kimberley restriction as virus spikes

A small, largely indigenous town on the edge of the Great Sandy Desert in Western Australia's north is devastated to learn a government worker has contracted coronavirus and is bracing for the deadly disease to tear through the community.

Further restrictions are being placed on WA's Kimberley region as the number of coronavirus cases climbs into double digits, including the government worker who manned the checkpoint at the Northern Territory border.

There are now 12 confirmed cases in the region, including six medicos.

Premier Mark McGowan said six colleagues of the Kununurra-based checkpoint employee were self-isolating and one had been tested after displaying flu-like symptoms.

Tracing is underway for drivers who may have come into contact with the worker between March 25 and 29, using vehicle registration details.

Police commissioner Chris Dawson said several officers had been near the worker and he suspected they would have to undergo 14 days' isolation.

The worker has not recently travelled overseas.

Access to the entire Kimberley region, especially remote Aboriginal communities, is already restricted and after midnight on Thursday, movement between the four local government areas will not be allowed.

Only one of the areas has not yet had a confirmed case.

"We cannot take any chances here," Mr McGowan told reporters, saying the spike was of grave concern.

"We must act fast."

Mr Dawson said extra police would be sent to the Kimberley to help enforce the restrictions.

Health minister Roger Cook said the biggest concern was a Halls Creek doctor, who would have seen patients from a wide area.

Yura Yungi Aboriginal Corporation chief executive Brenda Garstone said the risk to the impoverished shire of about 3200 people, which was the "gateway" to Great Sandy Desert communities, was very high.

At the 2016 census, 74 per cent of the shire's residents were Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, who are considered particularly vulnerable given high rates of other health problems.

Ms Garstone said frantic efforts were underway to trace those who had contact with the doctor and give flu vaccinations to people over 65.

"We're racing against the clock right now - it's here in our community," she told AAP on Thursday.

"It's devastating for Halls Creek ... they're beside themselves."

A massive effort was also underway educating locals about social distancing, but it was common for one house to accommodate a dozen family members, so keeping at arm's length was virtually impossible for many.

"It will shoot through the community."

She called on the government to urgently deploy more health workers to Halls Creek and resources to set up a camp out of town where infected people can isolate.

The restrictions clearly came too late, she said.