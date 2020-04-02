National

Victorian bushfire meetings go online

By AAP Newswire

Victorian bushfires inquiry continues. - AAP

1 of 1

Victorians affected by the summer's bushfires are being encouraged to make a contribution into the state's inquiry by joining an online meeting.

The inquiry into the state's blazes, being led by Victoria's Inspector-General for Emergency Management Tony Pearce, will hold virtual meetings for communities from Monday.

Mr Pearce had held 15 in-person community meetings in fire-affected areas before coronavirus restrictions forced others to be put on hold, while an alternative was arranged.

"In challenging times such as this we need to find different ways of working," Mr Pearce said on Thursday.

"It's also important we can offer Victorians affected by the bushfires ways to continue participating in our activities and stay connected."

The online meetings will remain grouped by regions, with the first on Monday for people in Victoria's north and central west and the southwest.

Sessions for people across Gippsland and the alpine region are among others being held up to April 17.

People can register for the meetings or make an online submission at igem.vic.gov.au/fire-season-inquiry

Latest articles

News

Colbinabbin memories

Colbinabbin is on Cornella Creek, between Rushworth and Elmore in northern Victoria. The railway was constructed in 1914 and the station became a major wheat handling terminal. Sawmills produced timber that was delivered to Melbourne by rail, but...

Country News
News

Mediterranean diet linked to healthy ageing

Researchers have found a Mediterranean diet could help older people stave off frailty and keep mentally sharp. A diet rich in fruit and vegetables, olive oil and fish was found to boost bacteria in the gut linked to healthy ageing, and reduce...

Country News
News

Some relief for Victoria’s timber industry

Peak associations representing Victoria’s native timber industries have welcomed the extension of Regional Forest Agreements until 2030, but remain uncertain of their future. The Victorian Association of Forest Industries, the Australian...

Jamieson Salter

MOST POPULAR

National

Virus controls stymie Qld lawyers, inmates

With face-to-face meetings banned in Queensland prisons because of the coronavirus, lawyers say the situation is causing problems and delays.

AAP Newswire
National

Positive COVID-19 test shuts Vic worksite

A construction site in Melbourne’s CBD has closed after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Forrest secures Chinese virus supplies

Billionaire Andrew Forrest will use his Chinese business connections to bring medical supplies and equipment to Australia to help with the COVID-19 crisis.

AAP Newswire