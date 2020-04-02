National

Key measures to tackle the coronavirus

AUSTRALIA'S RESPONSE TO THE CORONAVIRUS

JOBKEEPER

* $130 billion JobKeeper program provides a payment of $1500 a fortnight, available for up to six months.

* To qualify, businesses must have lost at least 30 per cent turnover due to coronavirus. For businesses with a turnover above $1 billion, turnover must have fallen by at least 50 per cent.

* Payments will be made from May 1 and backdated to March 30.

* Employees making over $1500 a fortnight will receive their regular wage, with the JobKeeper payment partially subsidising their wage.

HEALTH

* $1.3 billion of federal funding to underwrite 657 private hospitals under an agreement opening up 35,000 private hospital beds to public patients. The states and commonwealth will split services costs 50-50.

* $1.1 billion healthcare and vulnerable Australians package, including bulk-billed telehealth services, domestic violence support, mental health services.

* Private health insurers to postpone planned April 1 premium increases for at least six months.

PAYMENTS

* $25 billion for households, includes $14.1 billion in expanded eligibility for income support payments (extra $550 a fortnight), $1.6 billion for students, $8.8 billion in two rounds of $750 payments.

* $1.2 billion early superannuation access (tax-free withdrawal of up to $20,000 in superannuation).

BUSINESS

* $31.9 billion cash flow boost for employers, providing between $20,000 and $100,000.

* $700 million increased instant asset write-off

* $3.2 billion accelerating depreciation deductions

* $1.3 billion wage assistance for apprentices and trainees.

* $1 billion for affected regions.

* $715 million for airlines and airports:

* Relief from many government taxes and charges.

FINANCE

* $20 billion small and medium sized business loan guarantee.

* $15 billion from the government for SME lending through the banks.

* $90 billion from Reserve Bank for SME lending through the banks.

CHILDCARE

* Free child care for people still in paid work.

* $1.6 billion to childcare centres over the next three months.

* Childcare centres will also be eligible for the cash flow boost and loan guarantees.

CHARITIES

* $200 million for charities, community groups.

IN THE KITTY

* $40 billion discretionary fund under the control of the Finance Minister.

EXPORTS

* $110 million from the $1 billion regional fund to get exports such as seafood into China, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

STATES AND TERRITORIES

Victoria

* $1.7 billion stimulus package

NSW

* $3.3 billion stimulus package

Queensland

* $4 billion stimulus plan.

WA

* $1 billion economic and health relief package

SA

* $1 billion stimulus/support package

Tasmania

* $1 billion package.

Australian Capital Territory

* $137 million stimulus.

Northern Territory

* $65 million stimulus.

(Sources: Federal government; IPA)

