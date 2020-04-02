National

Bikie-linked drug dealer jailed in WA

By AAP Newswire

Exterior of the District Court in Perth (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Comanchero bikie associate who admitted dealing ecstasy worth about $650,000 has been sentenced to 12 years in a West Australian prison and declared a drug trafficker.

Zachary Ian Partington, 23, was arrested in April last year during an investigation into an alleged drug dealing syndicate suspected of being closely linked to the outlaw motorcycle gang.

During a search of his High Wycombe home, police found 7.44kg of MDMA, $3900 in cash and five encrypted mobile phones.

Partington pleaded guilty in the WA District Court to possessing MDMA with intent to sell or supply and possessing unlawfully obtained cash.

He also pleaded guilty to seven additional offences, related to other drugs and weapon charges, dating back to June 2017.

Judge David MacLean said during sentencing last week that Partington was clearly trusted with very large amounts of dangerous drugs.

"The enterprise could not operate without your involvement in it and it's clearly the case that the large part of your motivation, notwithstanding any illicit drug use on your part and the associated expense of that illicit drug use, was a commercial interest," he said.

Judge MacLean acknowledged a prison term would perhaps be "bear heavier" on Partington than might ordinarily be the case.

"I'm speaking obviously of the COVID influenza. I'm not ignorant of that and I do propose to take it into account," he said.

Judge MacLean also took into consideration Partington's youth, remorse and steps already taken to rehabilitate himself.

But he said general deterrence was a significant sentencing factor too.

Partington will become eligible for parole in April 2028.

Latest articles

News

Colbinabbin memories

Colbinabbin is on Cornella Creek, between Rushworth and Elmore in northern Victoria. The railway was constructed in 1914 and the station became a major wheat handling terminal. Sawmills produced timber that was delivered to Melbourne by rail, but...

Country News
News

Mediterranean diet linked to healthy ageing

Researchers have found a Mediterranean diet could help older people stave off frailty and keep mentally sharp. A diet rich in fruit and vegetables, olive oil and fish was found to boost bacteria in the gut linked to healthy ageing, and reduce...

Country News
News

Some relief for Victoria’s timber industry

Peak associations representing Victoria’s native timber industries have welcomed the extension of Regional Forest Agreements until 2030, but remain uncertain of their future. The Victorian Association of Forest Industries, the Australian...

Jamieson Salter

MOST POPULAR

National

Calls for refugee support in virus crisis

Advocacy groups are calling on federal and state governments to provide more support for refugees and new arrivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus controls stymie Qld lawyers, inmates

With face-to-face meetings banned in Queensland prisons because of the coronavirus, lawyers say the situation is causing problems and delays.

AAP Newswire
National

Positive COVID-19 test shuts Vic worksite

A construction site in Melbourne’s CBD has closed after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire