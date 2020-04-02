National

Virus support for indigenous communities

By AAP Newswire

Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt - AAP

1 of 1

Indigenous businesses will be given extra support during the coronavirus, with the federal government putting $123 million towards the cause.

The money will be given out over two years to boost resources in the face of the pandemic.

Indigenous Business Australia will be given $50 million over coming months.

Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt says the funding will go towards giving businesses specialist advice to help them survive, adapt and recover, and access other support packages.

"This assistance is available to all indigenous businesses affected by the crisis, whether or not they are current IBA customers, in an effort to see the gains made in recent years to foster a vibrant indigenous business sector are not lost," he said.

Regions and industries facing labour shortfalls will be given up to $25 million, land councils across the Northern Territory will share in $10 million, and community night patrols will receive a further $10 million.

Social support services such as drug and alcohol programs will get $23 million while $5 million will go towards the school nutrition program in the NT.

"We will get through this together by everyone following the health advice and complying with the restrictions that are necessary to protect our elders and our culture," Mr Wyatt said.

