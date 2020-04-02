National

Coronavirus-like symptoms in NSW prisoners

By AAP Newswire

Some 66 prisoners in NSW jails have been put into isolation after developing coronavirus-like symptoms.

None of the prisoners are yet confirmed as having COVID-19, a source told AAP.

But some coronavirus tests have been administered and those inmates are awaiting the results.

As a precaution, all inmates who develop coronavirus-like symptoms will be put into isolation.

The development came as Civil Liberties Australia added its voice to a growing call for prison populations to be reduced.

"Prisons and other places of detention are a serious challenge to social distancing measures and therefore represent a threat to the health of both the prison population and to the wider community," the organisation said in a statement on Thursday.

"State and territory governments must adopt measures as a priority to minimise prison populations and reduce crowding in these facilities."

Corrective Services NSW is expecting the COVID-19 test results to be returned within days.

The NSW government passed laws last week giving the corrections commissioner the power to grant conditional parole to low-risk offenders where necessary.

While the authority to act now exists, AAP understands at this stage there are no plans for the early release of prisoners.

