Conman lackey avoids jail due to COVID19

A fake billionaire conman who swindled nearly $700,000 from hapless victims has been jailed in Victoria, but his lackey avoided prison because of coronavirus fears.

Neil Wright, 69, masterminded the scheme, claiming he needed cash for legal fees to get access to a fake $4 billion trust.

His lackey Philip Fitzherbert, 73, convinced many victims to transfer cash to the men with the promise of big returns on "investments".

Together they stole more than $678,617 from seven victims from 2007 to 2015.

When police nabbed Wright, his accounts were checked and "not one brass cent" was left in any of them, County Court Judge Michael McInerney said.

The conman spent more than $100,000 on school fees for his four children and $94,000 went to TattsLotto.

"He was clearly the Svengali of this scheme. He was up to his neck in criminality," Judge McInerney said of Wright.

One victim who paid $4700 to the pair was promised a return of $1 million, more than 200 times the original sum.

"Such offers are of course unrealistic," the judge said of the scheme, questioning why people so easily parted with their money.

There was "not one skerrick of return" for the victims, Judge McInerney said.

One victim said the financial strain placed on him by Wright and Fitzherbert went beyond the money he gave to them.

"I personally repaid other victims, who I deemed friends, who were desperate for money to put food on their table and pay their bills," he said in a statement tendered to the court.

While Wright was jailed, his co-accused and "spruiker" Fitzherbert avoided time behind bars because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He received tens of thousands of dollars for his part of the scam but had longstanding psychiatric issues.

Fitzherbert had bipolar disorder and a psychiatrist said he "lived in a world of make-believe" at the time of the offending.

The judge said it would be "inhumane" to put him in jail because of the additional risk to community posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The circumstances of Mr Fitzherbert's condition both physical and mental would mean it would be inhumane to place him in jail, despite it being appropriate ... especially given the additional risks that have been placed on our community at the moment."

So he was ordered to serve 22 months suspended for three years.

Wright pleaded guilty to 10 charges of financial advantage by deception and Fitzherbert admitted to eight of the same.