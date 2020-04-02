Bushfire victims double whammy of COVID-19

Three months after Justin and Helena Kam lost their house in the bushfires that ravaged NSW's Southern Highlands they're facing the COVID-19 crisis.

"It's a double whammy for us in that not only did we have to deal with the fires, we're now dealing with this coronavirus," Mr Kam told AAP.

"Then on top of that, whatever little support that we did have has also now dried up. We're just left to fend for ourselves really."

Their house in Balmoral was purpose-built to withstand bushfire and it survived the 2013 fires.

But on December 21 last year, the uninsured home was destroyed in the Green Wattle Creek blaze which ripped through the tight-knit village.

The Kams lost everything - making it out of their home of 20 years with only the clothes on their back.

For the past three months the couple, along with their 16-year-old son Gabriel, have slept where they could.

In the days following the fire, the family slept in the Balmoral Village fire shed, then on the couch of the local fire captain.

The next month was spent couch surfing at the homes of friends who were on holiday.

In late January, when it became clear they would not be able to return to their block of land anytime soon, the family rented a small granny flat 10 minutes outside Balmoral.

The couple is struggling to access government aid.

"I spend almost all my day ... just checking out what grants are available, ringing up government departments and getting increasingly frustrated," Ms Kam said.

"It literally is almost full time just doing that and getting nowhere and very little to show for it."

Despite applying in December for support to rebuild their home the Kams understand they're currently being means-tested.

Dealing with government departments has "been a great deal more stressful than the actual event itself," Mr Kam said.

"There has been more than a few occasions where we thought it would've been better staying in the house when it was all happening."

COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March in Australia.

Given the swift response from governments to deal with the coronavirus crisis, Mr Kam feels "very neglected in that regard".

"Because of the unfolding events that we face now ... the events of three months ago is no longer on people's minds, it's not a priority for the government.

"We find it really difficult to see a light at the end of that tunnel."

There's still no power on their property the family can't return to the site.

They're paying rent for the granny flat and a mortgage on a house which no longer exists.

Mr Kam has taken a pay cut at his casual job and says there's a possibility the business could fold.

"Where does that put us? In an even bigger hole. So it is this continual downward spiral."

Gabriel, who's just started year 11, is sleeping on a camp bed in the lounge room of the granny flat. Family is what keeps Mr Kam going.

"I've got to get us back onto our land, I've got to get us back into a home," he said.

NSW Police assistant commissioner Mick Willing this week said while COVID-19 presented incredible challenges "those impacted by the devastating bushfires we've seen in recent months are not forgotten".

"Bushfire recovery activity is a priority and continues across impacted areas, however, we must act on the advice of government and chief medical officers about restricting face-to-face contact to keep communities and our staff safe," he said.