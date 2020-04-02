National

Year 12 students next on minister’s list

By AAP Newswire

Education ministers will soon deal with the plight of Year 12 students whose studies have been greatly disrupted by coronavirus.

School-leavers and their paths into higher education is the next major priority after the government found a way to keep childcare centres open.

"There are a lot of parents out there at the moment, especially those that have Year 12 students, who are contemplating what their VCE is going to look like this year and what that will mean for pathways into work, in vocational education, into university next year," Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan said on Thursday.

"Obviously, there are numerous issues that families are facing, but this is one I am getting a lot of feedback which is of concern and we will be addressing this in the coming weeks."

