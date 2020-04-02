Adelaide gold coin robber posed with loot

An Adelaide man who left pictures on his mobile phone of him posing with the loot from two brazen robberies has been jailed for more than five years.

Daniel Kloss was arrested as he tried sell his stolen getaway car soon after the robberies in May last year.

But the evidence against him also included pictures on his phone of him "standing proudly in the middle of a pile of gold coins", District Court Judge Simon Stretton said in sentencing.

Kloss pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery.

On May 2, he raided the White Horse Inn at Bolivar disguised with a makeshift fabric balaclava with eye holes cut out and armed with a sawn-off shotgun.

He entered the gaming room yelling at staff "put all the money in the bag. Don't f*** around and fill the bag up", fleeing the scene with cash, including a significant quantity of gold coins.

Two days later he committed a similar robbery on the Brahma Lodge Hotel, again disguised with a makeshift balaclava and armed with a shotgun and again escaping with cash and a large number of gold coins.

In sentencing remarks published on Thursday, Judge Stretton said Kloss initially denied he was the offender after his arrest.

But he said a check on his mobile phone placed him at the scene of both robberies.

"Most tellingly three or four hours after the Brahma Lodge robbery, there were photos on your phone of you standing proudly in the middle of a pile of gold coins," Judge Stretton said.

The judge said because of his record, Kloss was to be sentenced as a serious repeat offender, meaning a non-parole period of at least four-fifths of his head sentence.

He detailed the 39-year-old's tough upbringing and his problems with depression, but said his offending was very serious.

"It was plainly premeditated in that you had a sawn-off shotgun and had fashioned a disguise," the judge said.

"Pointing a sawn-off shotgun at a member of staff or public at close range would have been and plainly was terrifying for the victims concerned and your actions still affect them.

"Further, you undertook this in the very early hours of the morning and appeared to celebrate afterwards, at least as indicated by the photos taken of you on the pile of gold coins."

Kloss was jailed for just over five years and seven months with a non-parole period of almost four-and-a-half years.