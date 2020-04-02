National

Two NT returned travellers get COVID-19

By AAP Newswire

Self-isolation checks in the NT. - AAP

1 of 1

Two Northern Territory women have been diagnosed with COVID-19 bringing the total cases in the Territory to 21.

All cases have been acquired interstate or overseas with no community transmissions or deaths.

A Darwin woman in her 20s tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from Bali on flight JQ82 on March 20.

She had been in self-quarantine since that time and is now in Royal Darwin Hospital.

Passengers on flight JQ82 should be in self-quarantine until Friday this week.

If they feel unwell they are urged to contact their doctor or the Centre for Disease Control to arrange testing for COVID-19, an NT Government statement said.

An Alice Springs woman who recently returned from the Gold Coast was also diagnosed with the virus.

She is in the care of Alice Springs Hospital after being in self-quarantine since her return.

Under national medical guidelines, contact tracing on her flights is not required due to the delay between her return and becoming unwell.

Latest articles

News

Introducing Milk to Your Door: the delivery service you’ve been waiting for

Remember those whimsical days when the milkman delivered straight to your door? Why don’t we do that anymore? Shepparton brother-sister duo Cailin Prinzi and Rhys Conti asked this exact question. And decided to bring back that beloved tradition...

Charmayne Allison
News

GV Health COVID-19 testing facilities moved

Goulburn Valley Health has moved its screening station and acute respiratory clinic to larger locations, in a bid to deal with an anticipated increase in COVID-19 testing. Chief executive Matt Sharp said the screening station has been moved to...

Madi Chwasta
News

Have you seen Jesse Ford?

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Heathcote Junction man Jesse Ford. The 28-year-old was last seen on North Mountain Road about 7.30am on March 30. Police and family hold concerns for Jesse’s welfare as his...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

People with disability need virus support

The disability royal commission says it is deeply concerned about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Australians with disability.

AAP Newswire
National

Calls for refugee support in virus crisis

Advocacy groups are calling on federal and state governments to provide more support for refugees and new arrivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus controls stymie Qld lawyers, inmates

With face-to-face meetings banned in Queensland prisons because of the coronavirus, lawyers say the situation is causing problems and delays.

AAP Newswire