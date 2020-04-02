National

Virus testing rate best in world: Morrison

By AAP Newswire

People attending the Bondi pop-up coronavirus test clinic. - AAP

1 of 1

Australia has taken the global lead in terms of testing people for coronavirus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the testing rate had risen to more than 1000 tests per 100,000 population, or one per cent of the population.

"We are the first country to the best of our knowledge that has been able to exceed that mark," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the testing regime complemented the "ring of steel" created around Australia through limiting those coming in and putting in place quarantine and isolation procedures for travellers.

He said the 261,000 tests conducted were an "extraordinary effort by our medical professionals, by our supply chain management, by our pathologists, who are very courageous leaders doing all of this work to save lives and protect lives".

The testing had resulted in an average of just below two per cent positive results.

Mr Hunt said contact tracing and Australians engaging in social distancing and self-isolation were also contributing to the fight.

Latest articles

News

Introducing Milk to Your Door: the delivery service you’ve been waiting for

Remember those whimsical days when the milkman delivered straight to your door? Why don’t we do that anymore? Shepparton brother-sister duo Cailin Prinzi and Rhys Conti asked this exact question. And decided to bring back that beloved tradition...

Charmayne Allison
News

GV Health COVID-19 testing facilities moved

Goulburn Valley Health has moved its screening station and acute respiratory clinic to larger locations, in a bid to deal with an anticipated increase in COVID-19 testing. Chief executive Matt Sharp said the screening station has been moved to...

Madi Chwasta
News

Have you seen Jesse Ford?

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Heathcote Junction man Jesse Ford. The 28-year-old was last seen on North Mountain Road about 7.30am on March 30. Police and family hold concerns for Jesse’s welfare as his...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

People with disability need virus support

The disability royal commission says it is deeply concerned about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Australians with disability.

AAP Newswire
National

Calls for refugee support in virus crisis

Advocacy groups are calling on federal and state governments to provide more support for refugees and new arrivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus controls stymie Qld lawyers, inmates

With face-to-face meetings banned in Queensland prisons because of the coronavirus, lawyers say the situation is causing problems and delays.

AAP Newswire