National

Aussie overseas demands clarity on rescue

By AAP Newswire

Adelaide man Jarred Spry - AAP

Jarred Spry is stuck in Peru and feels completely in the dark.

The 24-year-old wants a straight answer from the Australian government on whether it will rescue more citizens stranded abroad.

Mr Spry says there has been no clarity from consular officials.

"The bottom line is just for them to take a bit more ownership," the Adelaide man told AAP on Thursday.

"If you're not going to get us out, be straight up. We get a lot of 'we're working on it', but we've heard that so many times."

Mr Spry is staying at a hostel in Arequipa, in southern Peru, but because of lockdowns he's unable to get to travel hubs like Cusco or the national capital of Lima.

He wants the Australian government to charter flights out of Peru's major cities and organise transport there for citizens in other parts of the country.

Otherwise, he will be forced to stay in Peru for the next few months as the coronavirus continues to spread.

"The communication's just been shocking. I'd say it's been absolutely appalling," Mr Spry said.

Other travellers in his hostel have been bussed to flights or visited by consular officials to discuss options.

But Mr Spry, who left Australia before people were advised against travel, has been offered nothing.

"The Australian government has done essentially bugger all," he said.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Wednesday the government was working with Qantas on getting more charter flights to South America.

Mr Spry said even if there was a flight out of Cusco, he wouldn't be able to get there unless the Australian government organised a way for him to travel.

He said a recent private rescue flight out of Lima was far too expensive at $5000, and even if he wanted to take it, he could not travel there.

"It's obviously very frustrating to see the lack of communication and seeing what what other governments are willing to do for their citizens," he said.

"You certainly have your flat days at times. I'm taking it mostly in my stride."

