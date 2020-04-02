National

Greens call for disability support boost

By AAP Newswire

Greens Senator Rachel Siewert - AAP

Disability support payments should be boosted during the coronavirus pandemic if people are tempted to swap to the dole because it's higher, the Greens say.

The government has released advice telling people on the Disability Support Pension why it's the right payment for them, in light of people thinking about changing.

The unemployment benefit is getting a $550 fortnightly boost during the coronavirus crises.

Greens senator Rachel Siewert says people on the DSP are facing extra costs for personal protective equipment, medical supplies, transport and food deliveries.

"We have been very concerned that people on DSP may be tempted to change to the JobSeeker payment ... but this would not be prudent given the difficulty in getting the DSP in the first place," she said on Thursday.

"By not raising DSP and Carer payments the government is incentivising people to make decisions for a short term gain.

"However, I do understand that many people on DSP are in desperate situations at the moment."

People on the DSP will get two $750 payments over the next few months to help with extra costs during the pandemic.

The government has warned people on disability support they may not get the payment again if they switch to JobSeeker, as eligibility rules have changed.

The maximum DSP rate for a single person is about $860 per fortnight, compared to about $1100 for unemployment support including the coronavirus supplement.

