National

Tasmania to unveil tougher virus measures

By AAP Newswire

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein - AAP

1 of 1

Tasmania will move to tougher COVID-19 restrictions, as authorities reveal two virus-infected travellers visited a string of popular tourist attractions last month.

Premier Peter Gutwein said an announcement would be made on Thursday afternoon.

"I've been taking further advice from the Director of Public Health and the state emergency controller over recent days," he told reporters.

"We need to do more to flatten the curve and we will have more to say on this matter."

Mr Gutwein said the island state would keep its borders closed "for as long as we need to".

Tasmania's virus tally rose overnight by one to 72.

It has also been revealed two interstate travellers had the virus while on an organised tour of the state from March 12-23.

They visited several tourist attractions including MONA, Port Arthur, Cradle Mountain Visitor Centre, plus several farms, hotels and restaurants.

They were unaware they had the virus until testing positive after returning to their home state, which has not been named.

Public Health Director Mark Veitch has urged anyone who develops virus symptoms after being at those locations to visit their GP or contact the public health hotline.

It is likely one of the pair was infected for the majority of the trip and the other from March 19.

Dr Veitch said he was confident one-of-the-two caught the virus from outside Tasmania, but was unsure about the second person.

An investigation has been unable to find the source of two separate cases at Devonport, in the northwest, but Dr Veitch said community transmission could not be substantiated.

The state is yet to have a recorded case of community transmission.

Two elderly people, a woman and man in their 80s, died from the virus in Tasmania earlier this week

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Breathing new life into a crumbling Tatura home

For more than a decade, a ‘for sale’ sign stood stagnant in front of a crumbling Tatura home. Story: Jessica Ball Photography: Rodney Braithwaite G aping holes in the floor, a leaky roof and a corner jacked up to keep the 100-year-old structure...

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

Mooroopna livewire stays connected

Vicky Scott is a bundle of energy with connections to countless community groups, but her favourite place is somewhere calm and peaceful, with maybe a little touch of Mr Darcy to perk things up. John Lewis spoke to the Mooroopna livewire whose glass...

John Lewis
Lifestyle

Dancing queen is taking centre stage

Making her way in the big, wide world is 18-year-old Nathalia dancing queen Kasey Brinsdon, who talks to Weekend Life about finding her passion, managing stress and how she copes with the ups and downs of a full-time dance course. Pursuing her...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

People with disability need virus support

The disability royal commission says it is deeply concerned about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Australians with disability.

AAP Newswire
National

Calls for refugee support in virus crisis

Advocacy groups are calling on federal and state governments to provide more support for refugees and new arrivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus controls stymie Qld lawyers, inmates

With face-to-face meetings banned in Queensland prisons because of the coronavirus, lawyers say the situation is causing problems and delays.

AAP Newswire