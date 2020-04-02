National

Alleged child killer hit with drug charges

By AAP Newswire

Flowers and a picture at the Oatlands crash scene (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A driver who allegedly hit and killed four children with his ute in western Sydney has been accused of being affected by drugs at the time.

NSW Police say they will lay an additional 20 charges when Samuel William Davidson appears at Parramatta Local Court on Thursday.

Veronique Sakr, 11, and her cousins, Abdallah siblings Sienna, 8, Angelina, 12, and Antony, 13, died at the scene after allegedly being run down by a ute on an Oatlands footpath on February 1.

Davidson, 29, is set to be charged with a raft of offences including aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death under the influence of drugs.

Following further investigations, police say they will allege he was affected by MDMA and cocaine at the time of the incident.

He is also set to be charged with speeding offences, running a red light and not giving his particulars to police.

Davidson was arrested after returning a positive roadside breath test result and allegedly recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.15.

He was allegedly three times over the limit when his Mitsubishi ute mounted a kerb on Bettington Road and struck seven children on the footpath.

The children were believed to be going for ice cream.

He had previously been charged with 20 offences including four counts of manslaughter, dangerous driving occasioning death and grievous bodily harm, negligent driving and drink driving.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Breathing new life into a crumbling Tatura home

For more than a decade, a ‘for sale’ sign stood stagnant in front of a crumbling Tatura home. Story: Jessica Ball Photography: Rodney Braithwaite G aping holes in the floor, a leaky roof and a corner jacked up to keep the 100-year-old structure...

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

Mooroopna livewire stays connected

Vicky Scott is a bundle of energy with connections to countless community groups, but her favourite place is somewhere calm and peaceful, with maybe a little touch of Mr Darcy to perk things up. John Lewis spoke to the Mooroopna livewire whose glass...

John Lewis
Lifestyle

Dancing queen is taking centre stage

Making her way in the big, wide world is 18-year-old Nathalia dancing queen Kasey Brinsdon, who talks to Weekend Life about finding her passion, managing stress and how she copes with the ups and downs of a full-time dance course. Pursuing her...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

People with disability need virus support

The disability royal commission says it is deeply concerned about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Australians with disability.

AAP Newswire
National

Calls for refugee support in virus crisis

Advocacy groups are calling on federal and state governments to provide more support for refugees and new arrivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus controls stymie Qld lawyers, inmates

With face-to-face meetings banned in Queensland prisons because of the coronavirus, lawyers say the situation is causing problems and delays.

AAP Newswire