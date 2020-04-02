Parliament should be sitting now: Labor

Labor has attacked the Morrison government's decision to suspend parliament because of coronavirus ahead of a special sitting to pass a record-breaking stimulus package.

Federal parliament will sit next Wednesday to pass the $130 billion in wage subsidies, giving businesses $1500 fortnightly payments to keep workers employed.

But aside from the one-off meeting, parliament isn't due to be recalled until August, with the government postponing sittings due to the pandemic.

Lower house manager of opposition business Tony Burke said it was extraordinary to have no parliamentary oversight of government spending during the crisis.

"The parliament should be sitting now," he told Sky News on Thursday.

"Now more than ever parliament should be sitting. People are in a situation where there's a crisis and they want to be able to know government is fully accountable."

Labor will support the wage subsidy legislation but has flagged it may try to pass amendments to improve the program's reach for casual workers.

Between 50 and 60 lower house MPs will meet in Canberra next week, with a logistical nightmare looming.

Mr Burke said some MPs would have to enter quarantine after returning home given border restrictions in some states.

"The wars didn't bring on this sort of complication," he said.