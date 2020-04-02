National

Parliament should be sitting now: Labor

By AAP Newswire

Federal parliament. - AAP

1 of 1

Labor has attacked the Morrison government's decision to suspend parliament because of coronavirus ahead of a special sitting to pass a record-breaking stimulus package.

Federal parliament will sit next Wednesday to pass the $130 billion in wage subsidies, giving businesses $1500 fortnightly payments to keep workers employed.

But aside from the one-off meeting, parliament isn't due to be recalled until August, with the government postponing sittings due to the pandemic.

Lower house manager of opposition business Tony Burke said it was extraordinary to have no parliamentary oversight of government spending during the crisis.

"The parliament should be sitting now," he told Sky News on Thursday.

"Now more than ever parliament should be sitting. People are in a situation where there's a crisis and they want to be able to know government is fully accountable."

Labor will support the wage subsidy legislation but has flagged it may try to pass amendments to improve the program's reach for casual workers.

Between 50 and 60 lower house MPs will meet in Canberra next week, with a logistical nightmare looming.

Mr Burke said some MPs would have to enter quarantine after returning home given border restrictions in some states.

"The wars didn't bring on this sort of complication," he said.

Latest articles

News

SPC at risk of running out of stock

SPC Ardmona is producing tomato-based products so fast to meet soaring demand — much of it driven by panic-buyers — it could face running out of stock. The tomato harvest is down 10 per cent this year and SPC predicts it will only process about...

Jamieson Salter
News

Matt’s long path back from addiction

There was a time when Matthew Gruber had a family, a marriage, a job and a home but they all disappeared when he sank into the abyss of addiction. The next 25 years became a revolving door of crime, jail and more drugs until he found a new life at...

John Lewis
Shepparton

SPC Ardmona at risk of running out of stock

SPC Ardmona is producing tomato-based products so fast to meet soaring demand — much of it driven by panic-buyers — it could face running out of stock. The tomato harvest is down 10 per cent this year and SPC predicts it will only...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

People with disability need virus support

The disability royal commission says it is deeply concerned about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Australians with disability.

AAP Newswire
National

Calls for refugee support in virus crisis

Advocacy groups are calling on federal and state governments to provide more support for refugees and new arrivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus controls stymie Qld lawyers, inmates

With face-to-face meetings banned in Queensland prisons because of the coronavirus, lawyers say the situation is causing problems and delays.

AAP Newswire