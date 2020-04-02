National

SA Catholic schools suspend fees

By AAP Newswire

St Francis Xavier's Catholic Cathedral in Adelaide. - AAP

1 of 1

South Australian Catholic schools will suspend education fees for three months for families financially impacted by COVID-19.

The total fee remissions apply for the 86 schools governed by the Archdiocese of Adelaide and the Diocese of Pt Pirie with immediate effect.

Catholic Education SA director Neil McGoran said school fees should not be one of the many concerns families have at present.

"Our students matter to us. Every parent can know that we are here to help support them in this challenging time," Dr McGoran said.

"We are preparing for remote learning from Term 2 where lessons will be provided online and pastoral care will be provided in different ways."

Parents should contact their child's school for more information.

Latest articles

News

SPC at risk of running out of stock

SPC Ardmona is producing tomato-based products so fast to meet soaring demand — much of it driven by panic-buyers — it could face running out of stock. The tomato harvest is down 10 per cent this year and SPC predicts it will only process about...

Jamieson Salter
News

Matt’s long path back from addiction

There was a time when Matthew Gruber had a family, a marriage, a job and a home but they all disappeared when he sank into the abyss of addiction. The next 25 years became a revolving door of crime, jail and more drugs until he found a new life at...

John Lewis
Shepparton

SPC Ardmona at risk of running out of stock

SPC Ardmona is producing tomato-based products so fast to meet soaring demand — much of it driven by panic-buyers — it could face running out of stock. The tomato harvest is down 10 per cent this year and SPC predicts it will only...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

People with disability need virus support

The disability royal commission says it is deeply concerned about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Australians with disability.

AAP Newswire
National

Calls for refugee support in virus crisis

Advocacy groups are calling on federal and state governments to provide more support for refugees and new arrivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus controls stymie Qld lawyers, inmates

With face-to-face meetings banned in Queensland prisons because of the coronavirus, lawyers say the situation is causing problems and delays.

AAP Newswire