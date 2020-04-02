National

Commercial rent relief on the way: report

By AAP Newswire

Australia's governments are reportedly threatening to allow businesses under pressure from the economic impact of the coronavirus to break leases with their commercial landlords.

A national cabinet of federal, state and territory governments will meet on Friday to consider how to help commercial tenants struggling with their rent.

But the lease break solution may not get up if landlords come to the party and re-negotiate rental terms with their tenants, The Australian Financial Review reported on Thursday.

The most likely solution is that the cabinet will agree to the part-deferral and part-waiver of commercial rents through the lifting of land tax and council rates, the Nine-owned outlet added.

The states and territories are already moving to legislate six-month moratoriums on evictions of residential and commercial tenants hit by the economic downturn.

