Federal govt won’t bail out Virgin: report

By AAP Newswire

The federal government has reportedly indicated it will not provide Virgin Australia with a $1.4 billion loan that the airline has requested.

The Australian Financial Review cites sources as saying the government's stance that the country needs two major airlines didn't necessarily mean that Virgin was ensured of a bail-out, with authorities instead open to the idea of making it easier for a new company to compete with Qantas.

If Virgin failed, "steps will be taken to get another carrier to enter the market,'' a government source reportedly told the newspaper.

Virgin announced last week it was standing down about 8000 of its 10,000 workers and it would cut its domestic capacity by 90 per cent amid a drop in demand for flights during the coronavirus pandemic.

