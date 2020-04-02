National

NSW business asked to help with virus gear

By AAP Newswire

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian - AAP

1 of 1

The state government is asking NSW businesses and manufacturers to share their skills and resources amid crucial health and medical equipment shortages caused by COVID-19.

"I'm calling on the great people of our state, those great business people, those manufacturers who are able to retool, to help supply the additional things we need in the coming months," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Jobs Minister Stuart Ayres said NSW businesses were already manufacturing some masks but their efforts needed to be expanded.

There was no immediate threat of protective gear shortages for frontline staff but it was crucial to boost local manufacturing, he said.

NSW has recorded its first COVID-19 death outside of Sydney after a patient at Orange Base Hospital died on Wednesday.

The state's toll sits at 10, which accounts for almost half of the country's tally of 21 deaths.

Five of the state's deaths are residents who lived at the Dorothy Henderson Lodge aged care home in Macquarie Park.

The outbreak at the facility began in early March when one of the staff - who had not travelled overseas - was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

NSW had 2182 confirmed cases on Wednesday, more than double the second most-infected state of Victoria with 968 cases.

Meanwhile Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said officers will take a common-sense approach to self-isolation regulations and infringements.

A 41-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday after deliberately coughing on people walking along a Cooma street.

NSW Police say she could be fined $11,000 or jailed for six months.

Latest articles

Soccer

Bournemouth boss, top staff take wage cuts

EPL club Bournemouth have furloughed staff while top executives and coach Eddie Howe have taken pay cuts to help ease the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Man City’s De Bruyne to defer retirement

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne says being in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has made him decide to prolong his career.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

PFA slams A-League club player stand-downs

The Professional Footballers Association has lamented the decision of two more A-League clubs to stand down players during the coronavirus shutdown.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

People with disability need virus support

The disability royal commission says it is deeply concerned about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Australians with disability.

AAP Newswire
National

Calls for refugee support in virus crisis

Advocacy groups are calling on federal and state governments to provide more support for refugees and new arrivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus controls stymie Qld lawyers, inmates

With face-to-face meetings banned in Queensland prisons because of the coronavirus, lawyers say the situation is causing problems and delays.

AAP Newswire