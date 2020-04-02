National

Tough rules help flatten Aust virus curve

By AAP Newswire

Police across the country are enforcing tough self-isolation measures amid positive signs the COVID-19 curve is flattening.

Strict physical distancing measures are being enforced in several states, with police patrolling public places such as playgrounds and skate parks to make sure people are following the rules.

Harsh fines and jail time await if people continue to break public health orders.

So far, 4860 people in Australia have the virus and the death toll has risen to 21.

But the average daily increase in cases has been at nine per cent for the past three days, down from 25-30 per cent a week ago.

Health officials are encouraged Australia's coronavirus curve is flattening but insist the strict restrictions that have helped slow the infection rate must stay in place.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says all measures need to remain in place, particularly with winter and the flu season approaching.

"In terms of the measures that have been introduced, I think there (are) good signs now that that is actually working as we had expected," he said on Wednesday.

"This is full credit to the Australian public who have really taken on enormous changes in their lives over the last few weeks."

Meanwhile, the federal government has introduced economic and health support packages totalling $320 billion, which equate to 16.4 per cent of gross domestic product.

The packages provide unemployment benefits, wage subsides and additional beds and staff.

