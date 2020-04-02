More tests to reveal full WA virus spread

Western Australia's ability to monitor how far the deadly coronavirus has spread through the community will be significantly increased when new testing criteria come into effect.

The state has recorded 392 confirmed cases, the vast majority linked to overseas travellers and cruise ship passengers.

WA so far appears to have avoided any significant community spread, particularly compared with NSW and Victoria.

Authorities will get a fuller picture from Thursday when testing is made available to anyone showing signs of fever (a temperature above 38 degrees) and acute respiratory infection symptoms, including shortness of breath, a cough and sore throat.

WA residents previously needed to have travelled overseas, or been in contact with someone who had travelled internationally or a known case to be checked.

Tests will also be made available to healthcare workers and WA police officers who present with a fever or respiratory infection symptoms.

The same will apply to high-risk settings including aged care homes, detention centres and remote indigenous communities where two or more people experience one of those symptoms.

Among the 28 new cases confirmed on Wednesday were a four-year-old and nine healthcare workers.

"We still don't have hard evidence that we have community spread," Health Minister Roger Cook said.

"But obviously we're very concerned about making sure we have all our eyes open across the landscape to ensure that we can get a good idea of when it does occur."

A partnership between mining billionaire Andrew Forrest's Minderoo Foundation and Chinese genomics company BGI Group is expected to further increase WA's testing capacity.

It is hoped the plan, which remains in the works, would allow authorities to test up to 10,000 people per day.