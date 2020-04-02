National

Jobs site launched to counter virus impact

By AAP Newswire

MICHAELIA CASH - AAP



Australians looking for work can now go to a new website to help with the hunt.

The federal government has on Thursday launched a site which lists all available jobs on the internet, in a bid to help Australians out of work because of coronavirus.

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash said the government was trying to help connect Australians with work.

"These are critical jobs that will contribute to keeping the economy going and keeping as many Australians in work as possible," she said.

While many sectors have been hard hit because of the pandemic, others are seeing increased demand.

They include the health and care sectors, transport and logistics, some retail, mining, manufacturing, agriculture and government work.

Employers hoping to connect with potential workers can directly contact the Department of Education, Skills and Employment.

"If you are hiring, particularly scaling up your workforce quickly, I encourage you to email our workforce contact centre so you can be connected with the support you need to get your workforce on board," Senator Cash said.

Economists predict Australia's unemployment rate could reach highs of about 15 per cent because of coronavirus, although the government's wage subsidy plan may ease the numbers.

The government's $130 billion scheme will see some workers paid $1500 each fortnight during the crisis.

More than 452,000 businesses had registered for the payment as of Wednesday evening.

