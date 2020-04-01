National

Demand surges for midwives in community

By AAP Newswire

A stock image of a pregnant woman - AAP

1 of 1

Some pregnant women fear giving birth in hospital could put them at a greater risk of contracting coronavirus and are turning to community midwives instead.

But the level of demand cannot be met if health services continue running as they do now, the Australian College of Midwives believes.

That comes as the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists stresses hospitals and birthing units remain the safest place to give birth.

ACM midwifery adviser Ruth King says her organisation has heard from women and community contacts that private midwives are in hot demand.

"There has been a huge surge in women trying to access midwives who provide community-based services, so that's the private midwives," she told AAP on Wednesday.

"I've heard of one midwife who had to turn away 20 women."

Ms King said hospitals have been taking sensible measures to reduce the risk to pregnant women.

The demand for midwives outside of hospitals can't be met under the models health services currently use, she said.

But capacity could be boosted if hospitals redeployed some midwives into community roles and others who are no longer practising reentered the workforce.

It would also help if a model known as Midwifery Group Practice, where women receive one-on-one care from a midwife from pregnancy to postnatal needs, was used more widely, she said.

"We've got enough midwives to make it happen, we just need the leaders in those services to make those changes," Ms King said.

The RANZCOG said it's "most important" that women keep receiving antenatal, birthing and postnatal care from trained professionals.

"The safest place to give birth is in a hospital, or birthing unit," college president Dr Vijay Roach said.

The two groups stress that women should have access to a chosen support partner during birth.

Melbourne woman Hannah Dwyer is due to deliver her second baby next week and has considered what would happen if her husband Lachlan couldn't be by her side should social distancing rules be tightened further.

She felt emotional remembering how she and Lachlan had each spent an hour cradling their first child, Joe, after his birth three years ago

Lachlan had also given her massages, encouraged her and fed her snacks during the labour and birth process, she said.

"Little things like that can have a huge impact," Ms Dwyer told AAP.

They plan to have the birth at a Melbourne hospital for women.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Bivouac on target for TJ Smith challenge

Trainer James Cummings believes the track was Bivouac’s undoing in the William Reid Stakes and expects a stronger showing in the TJ Smith Stakes at Randwick.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Snowdens with three chances in G1 Sires’

Co-trainer Peter Snowden believes the stable has three genuine chances in the Group One Sires’ Produce Stakes in Aim, King’s Legacy and Bartley.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Draw, weight won’t force Buffalo River out

Saddled with plenty of weight and a wide draw for a first-up assignment, trainer Mike Moroney says Buffalo River will still take his place at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

People with disability need virus support

The disability royal commission says it is deeply concerned about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Australians with disability.

AAP Newswire
National

Calls for refugee support in virus crisis

Advocacy groups are calling on federal and state governments to provide more support for refugees and new arrivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus controls stymie Qld lawyers, inmates

With face-to-face meetings banned in Queensland prisons because of the coronavirus, lawyers say the situation is causing problems and delays.

AAP Newswire