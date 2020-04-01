Health advice could close Adelaide Airport

Adelaide Airport could be shut down after a cluster of coronavirus cases among baggage handlers.

The positive tests from six Qantas staff have raised concerns for another 100 workers at the airport, with many likely to be forced into quarantine.

While the Transport Workers Union accused the airline of failing to take the proper precautions to protect its staff.

Premier Steven Marshall on Wednesday would not rule out closing the airport entirely to help halt the spread of the virus among workers.

"To be very clear, we will take our advice from the health professionals," Mr Marshall told reporters.

"Whatever advice that is, we'll put it action straight away, regardless of what it is.

"Our primary focus is on ensuring the health, safety, and welfare of South Australians."

TWU SA branch secretary Ian Smith said there was worrying evidence that the infection was allowed to spread among airport staff because of lax systems in place.

"We are informed that following an initial infection, not enough protections were put in place to stop the spread," he said.

"This is very serious as it means Qantas allowed its workers and workers in other companies to become exposed through its own negligence."

The union has also requested Qantas provide information and documents under workplace health and safety laws regarding the infection of the six baggage handlers and has also contacted Adelaide Airport and SafeWork SA over the issue.

Qantas said it was working with SA Health to help trace other employees who might have had contact with the baggage handlers with those workers to be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

The airline said it was also working to minimise any disruptions to customers flying in and out of Adelaide, although passenger numbers were significantly reduced due to government travel restrictions.

In addition to enhanced cleaning measures introduced at airports and on aircraft, Qantas said it was also conducting extensive cleaning of common areas used by employees in Adelaide.

The COVID-19 cases at Adelaide Airport brought the total in SA to 337 with eight people being treated in intensive care.

That number was expected to increase with the release of new data later on Wednesday.