Forrest pledges $160m for virus supplies

By AAP Newswire

ANDREW FORREST - AAP

Mining billionaire Andrew Forrest will spend up to $160 million on medical supplies and equipment to help Australia through the COVID-19 pandemic.

His philanthropic organisation Minderoo Foundation and Fortescue Metals Group, which he founded and chairs, are chartering three aircraft from China to deliver more than 90 tonnes of medical supplies this week.

It includes more than one million face masks, 400,000 surgical masks, 2.3 million medical-grade gloves, 100,000 nasal swabs, 200,000 medical coveralls, 10,000 medical goggles, 5000 touch-less thermometers and more than 30 intensive care unit-grade ventilators.

