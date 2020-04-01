National

Homicide victim’s sons to get workers comp

By AAP Newswire

Signage at the Supreme Court building (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Workers compensation is owed to the children of a domestic violence victim killed while running a business from home, the NSW Court of Appeal has held.

The court this week knocked back an appeal by the state's Workers Compensation Nominal Insurer, which has repeatedly argued the woman's employment wasn't a substantial contributing factor to her death.

Her body was found in June 2010 in the main bedroom of the family home, from where she and her de facto husband ran a financial advisory business. The partner had attacked her with a hammer sometime between 8am and 10am.

A court found the man not guilty of murder by reason of mental illness, finding he was inspired by paranoid delusions about her work conduct and the paternity of the couple's newborn son.

The deceased woman's eldest son made a workers compensation claim in 2017, explaining his mother had a home office but often worked throughout the house in the months before her death.

An arbitrator concluded the woman was in the course of her employment when killed because the assault happened either during work hours (after 9am) or at a time when she was expected to take calls or perform other duties (after 7.30am).

That meant her employment was a substantial contributing factor to her injury, the arbitrator found.

The insurer took the case to a NSW tribunal and then the Court of Appeal, arguing the arbitrator didn't acknowledge the employment was in a "peaceful" environment and did not place her at risk of attack.

Appeal judges John Basten and Anthony Payne this week "expressly rejected" the insurer's case.

"It may have been true that her environment was generally 'peaceful'. But it was not 'peaceful' on the day she was killed by her co-worker, and may not have been so at other times," the judges said.

A third appeal judge, Acting Justice Carolyn Simpson, said "there was an abundance of evidence that (the partner's) delusions derived from his and (the woman's) common employment".

The two children will share a lump sum in excess of $450,000 and will both receive a small weekly allowance until they leave full-time education or turn 21.

Their court costs will also be covered by the insurer.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

Latest articles

News

Peter Walsh calls for a stronger focus on locals

LEADER of The Nationals and Member for Murray Plains Peter Walsh has called on the Victorian Government to prioritise local people in the making of emergency care packs to assist those isolating as a result of COVID-19.

Riverine Herald
News

Drug court comes to regional Victoria

PEOPLE in Echuca who face drug-related criminal charges may soon avoid prison sentences with the expansion of Drug Court into regional Victorian cities of Ballarat and Shepparton. Drug court is a diversion program consisting of two parts...

Cassandra Power
News

Annie Vickers not in breach of Local Government Act

AN INVESTIGATION has found Campaspe Shire councillor Annie Vickers was not in breach of the Local Government Act after allegedly failing to declare conflicts of interest. The matter was discussed at the most recent council meeting after the Local...

Lachlan Durling

MOST POPULAR

National

People with disability need virus support

The disability royal commission says it is deeply concerned about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Australians with disability.

AAP Newswire
National

Calls for refugee support in virus crisis

Advocacy groups are calling on federal and state governments to provide more support for refugees and new arrivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus controls stymie Qld lawyers, inmates

With face-to-face meetings banned in Queensland prisons because of the coronavirus, lawyers say the situation is causing problems and delays.

AAP Newswire