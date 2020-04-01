Homicide victim’s sons to get workers comp

Workers compensation is owed to the children of a domestic violence victim killed while running a business from home, the NSW Court of Appeal has held.

The court this week knocked back an appeal by the state's Workers Compensation Nominal Insurer, which has repeatedly argued the woman's employment wasn't a substantial contributing factor to her death.

Her body was found in June 2010 in the main bedroom of the family home, from where she and her de facto husband ran a financial advisory business. The partner had attacked her with a hammer sometime between 8am and 10am.

A court found the man not guilty of murder by reason of mental illness, finding he was inspired by paranoid delusions about her work conduct and the paternity of the couple's newborn son.

The deceased woman's eldest son made a workers compensation claim in 2017, explaining his mother had a home office but often worked throughout the house in the months before her death.

An arbitrator concluded the woman was in the course of her employment when killed because the assault happened either during work hours (after 9am) or at a time when she was expected to take calls or perform other duties (after 7.30am).

That meant her employment was a substantial contributing factor to her injury, the arbitrator found.

The insurer took the case to a NSW tribunal and then the Court of Appeal, arguing the arbitrator didn't acknowledge the employment was in a "peaceful" environment and did not place her at risk of attack.

Appeal judges John Basten and Anthony Payne this week "expressly rejected" the insurer's case.

"It may have been true that her environment was generally 'peaceful'. But it was not 'peaceful' on the day she was killed by her co-worker, and may not have been so at other times," the judges said.

A third appeal judge, Acting Justice Carolyn Simpson, said "there was an abundance of evidence that (the partner's) delusions derived from his and (the woman's) common employment".

The two children will share a lump sum in excess of $450,000 and will both receive a small weekly allowance until they leave full-time education or turn 21.

Their court costs will also be covered by the insurer.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14