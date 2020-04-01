National

Qld terrorism suspect’s COVID-19 bail bid

By AAP Newswire

Signage at Brisbane Magistrates Court - AAP

1 of 1

An alleged terrorism sympathiser is attempting to use the coronavirus crisis to get out of jail.

Alaa Adam Atwani, 28, told his bail application in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday he should be released from prison to protect him from COVID-19.

Arwani is charged with attempting to provide support to a terrorist organisation in 2014 after he allegedly supplied video-editing software to an ISIS-affiliated relative in Syria.

The magistrate reserved her decision on bail.

