Unwell on COVID-infected cruise ship in WA

The German cruise ship on which scores of people became infected with coronavirus remains docked at a West Australian port despite being ordered to leave, with 12 passengers still on board and some too unwell or frail to fly home.

Seven people from the Artania are in intensive care at Perth hospitals, which are also treating dozens of other stable patients from the vessel.

While about 850 passengers have been flown home, almost 500 crew are on board, and Premier Mark McGowan wants the ship to leave immediately, telling reporters on Tuesday he was concerned they would also fall ill and need help.

An Australian Border Force spokesman confirmed all foreign-owned cruise ships had been ordered to leave, but federal Attorney-General Christian Porter said the Artania didn't need to go immediately.

"My information is that there are still 12 passengers on board, some of whom are very unwell and their level of either illness of frailty is such that they cannot get in a plane," Mr Porter told 6PR radio on Wednesday.

"We've got a responsibility to those passengers to ensure the West Australian health system gives them the available attention to ensure that they don't - if I could put this bluntly - die on the voyage home because they've not received proper attention.

"We have a humanitarian obligation."

Fremantle Ports has the Artania scheduled to leave at midday local time on Friday but shipping agent Inchcape Shipping Services says that could change.

"No-one knows when it's going to leave," vessel operations manager Luke Geneve told AAP.

He said the ship was stocking medical supplies in case people on board fell ill on the journey home.