Run on loo rolls leads to more fatbergs

By AAP Newswire

a blockage build-up of wet wipes, facial tissues and paper towels

It's led to supermarket brawls and the abuse of retail staff - now toilet paper hoarding has been blamed for an increase in "fatbergs" blocking sewage systems.

Sydney Water recorded a 22 per cent increase in blockages last month as people resorted to alternatives such as non-flushable wet wipes and tissues.

"The build-up of wet wipes, facial tissues and paper towels along with fats, oils and grease which people pour down the drain can cause blockages and what we call fatbergs which can result in overflows into local waterways and homes," spokesman Darren Cash said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Even though wet wipes might state they are flushable on their packaging, the reality is that they don't break down."

The same is true of facial tissues, Mr Cash said.

Sydney Water estimates up to 75 per cent of wastewater blockages involve wet wipes marketed as flushable.

Fatbergs costs ratepayers upwards of $8 million each year.

But ratepayers don't foot the bill alone. Irresponsible flushing can have a huge financial toll on homeowners as well.

"One Sydney resident had a plumbing bill of $16,000 to repair a problem caused by flushing wet wipes," Mr Cash said.

If residents have to use alternatives to loo roll they should be placed in a bin.

"Our customers should remember only the three Ps can be flushed down your toilet - pee, poo and (toilet) paper," Mr Cash said.

