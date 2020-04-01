National

Perth man charged over coronavirus lie

By AAP Newswire

AAP

A 33-year-old Perth man has been charged after he allegedly told police he had coronavirus while being arrested over serious family violence.

Police say the Redcliffe man made the claim on March 11, but admitted he had lied the following day, which was confirmed when his test results came back negative.

They further allege ongoing investigations into his activities linked him to an explosion on March 4 involving a device that was left on a road and dealt with by Tactical Response Group bomb technicians.

The man is in custody, charged with creating a false belief and making or possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances, and has been summonsed to appear before Perth Magistrates Court on April 23.

Separately, a man from the state's South West region was charged on the weekend after he allegedly claimed he had COVID-19 while in custody.

He has been charged with 10 offences including creating a false belief and escaping lawful custody, and is due to appear in Manjimup Courthouse via videolink on Wednesday.

The WA government has proposed implementing an emergency law under which anyone who knowingly has or says they have coronavirus and attacks a public officer will face up to 10 years' jail, and seven years for threats or other harm.

