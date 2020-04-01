National

News Corp to suspend community papers

By AAP Newswire

News Corp Australia signage - AAP

News Corp Australia will suspend the printing of 60 community titles in NSW, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia from April 9.

The community mastheads will continue to publish digitally.

News Corp Australasia executive chairman Michael Miller said the decision had been forced on the company due to the rapid decline in advertising revenues, as a result of coronavirus-related restrictions.

The local newspapers heavily depend on advertising revenue related to real estate auctions, home inspections, community events and restaurants.

News Corp will offer community title readers a free 28-day digital subscription offer to allow them to access their local community titles online.

The offer also allows access to the websites, apps and mobile sites of News' metro mastheads - the Herald Sun, The Daily Telegraph, The Courier-Mail and The Advertiser.

Mr Miller said the impact of COVID-19 on the community print titles came on top of the toll on media from the refusal of digital platforms to pay publishers to use their content.

The Morrison government is yet to reveal its response to a major inquiry into digital platforms.

Mr Miller said that during the COVID-19 emergency, News Corp's main priority was to preserve jobs and to best position its business to counter the crisis.

"During this unprecedented time it is imperative that we reduce costs while continuing to keep the community informed and doing all we can to retain jobs," he said.

"The print suspension will allow us to assess the shape of the market itself and future conditions, taking into account how the coronavirus situation unfolds in the coming period."

More than a dozen other regional newspapers have also been forced to close or suspend operations due to the downturn.

