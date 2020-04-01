No tiptoeing through ACT tulips in spring

National
No tiptoeing through ACT tulips in springBy AAP Newswire
Australia's biggest celebration of spring has been cancelled amid fears about the spread of coronavirus.
The ACT government has cancelled the annual flower and arts festival Floriade, which attracts about half a million visitors to Canberra every September and October.
"Given the significant planning and co-ordination required for Floriade, the ACT government is not assured that the event can be set up and staged in a manner that guarantees compliance with current physical distancing requirements," Chief Minister Andrew Barr said on Wednesday.