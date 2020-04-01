No new virus cases recorded in Tasmania

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has urged people to not be complacent after the island state went a day without recording a new coronavirus case.

Two elderly people have died from the virus this week, but no positive cases were confirmed on Tuesday - the first time in about two weeks.

Mr Gutwein said the spike of returning cruise ship passengers and overseas travellers was ending.

But he warned against complacency, and made no apology for strict policing of quarantine and social gathering orders.

"If this was a game of football, we would not even be through the first quarter yet," Mr Gutwein said.

"This is not an opportunity for Tasmanians to be complacent. This is serious. It is going to need us to play a long game."

Fines of up to $16,800 are on the cards for people caught breaching the two-person-in-public rule.

Tasmania has 69 cases of COVID-19, 11 of whom have recovered.

More than 2200 tests have been carried out, with about 200 done on Tuesday.

Health authorities continue to investigate two virus cases in the Devonport area, in the state's northwest, where the source of infection is unknown.

The state government will on Wednesday issue an order that prevents renters from being evicted for an initial 120-day period.

The legislation passed parliament last week as part of an emergency coronavirus package.

"This is not a licence not to pay rent. If you can pay your rent, you should. That is the very clear expectation," Mr Gutwein said.

"This bill will not provide you with support if you are in a position where financial hardship is not being felt."