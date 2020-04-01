National

Vic wharfies refuse to unload Chinese ship

By AAP Newswire

Shipping containers at the Port of Melbourne in Melbourne.

A number of Melbourne wharfies have been stood down after refusing to unload a container vessel carrying medical supplies from China.

The Xin Da Lian docked at the DP World terminal on Tuesday night, after leaving Shanghai on March 17.

The Maritime Union of Australia said the vessel was in "in breach of the federal government's 14-day coronavirus quarantine period" and "a risk to workers and the community".

Its members refused to unload the vessel due to coronavirus risk concerns and were subsequently stood down.

But DP World Australia chief operating officer Andrew Adam said the ship was cleared to berth by Australian Border Force.

"Any crew members aboard a vessel that has been to mainland China, must have been at sea for 14 days before they are allowed to dock in Australia," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The union is not allowed to unilaterally declare a vessel unsafe: they are not allowed to create their own set of rules."

The company said critical imports such as medical supplies are onboard the vessel.

MUA national assistant secretary Warren Smith said the union didn't want to see a repeat of Sydney's Ruby Princess cruise ship debacle.

"The largest cluster of COVID-19 cases in Australia - which has already claimed several lives and caused hundreds of illnesses - was the result of inadequate measures put in place for the arrival of ships," he said in a statement.

"What's the difference with this ship?"

The union has been demanding improvements to biosecurity measures at Australian ports since January.

