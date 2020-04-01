National

New online marketplace launched in SA

By AAP Newswire

Fresh food display. - AAP

1 of 1

An online marketplace directory has been launched to help South Australians buy local produce from distributers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The portal links to business websites where customers can purchase and have their products delivered to their homes.

Food SA's chief Catherine Sayer said as delivery services were in high demand, it was an invaluable resource for customers restricted by social distancing and in isolation.

"We are all doing everything we can to ensure as many businesses, big and small, make it through this crisis and out the other side," she said.

"It is a challenging time for all, but providing these connections will keep people in jobs, business operations open and consumers with the produce they need."

The portal is available through the Food SA and Eat Local SA websites.

Latest articles

News

Dentists close their doors to non-urgent patients

Local dental clinics have shut their doors to non-urgent patients under new coronavirus regulations. From Monday, all non-urgent dental procedures across the state have been placed on hold for the next three months. Under the COVID-19 Level 3...

Morgan Dyer
News

Teddy bears in Shepparton’s windows are bringing joy to kids

The movement drew its inspiration from the hugely popular children’s book We’re Going on a Bear Hunt

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton’s Australian National Piano Award postponed

The 2020 Australian National Piano Award has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Award board member Judy Longley from Shepparton said the biennial award due to take place at Shepparton’s Riverlinks Eastbank from September...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

People with disability need virus support

The disability royal commission says it is deeply concerned about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Australians with disability.

AAP Newswire
National

Calls for refugee support in virus crisis

Advocacy groups are calling on federal and state governments to provide more support for refugees and new arrivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus controls stymie Qld lawyers, inmates

With face-to-face meetings banned in Queensland prisons because of the coronavirus, lawyers say the situation is causing problems and delays.

AAP Newswire