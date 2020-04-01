National

Some Aussie cruise guests due to fly home

By AAP Newswire

Cruise ships are docked at Port Miami - AAP

1 of 1

Hundreds of Australians remain stranded aboard cruise ships across the globe, with some told it could be weeks or months before they are able to return.

The federal government is also working to bring home Australians stuck on land in Peru and other parts of South America.

"We are continuing to work with Qantas on further flights to assist Australians who are still there," Foreign Minister Marise Payne told ABC radio on Wednesday.

The government is trying to facilitate internal travel for Australians who are in remote and isolated parts of Peru to come to Lima and Cusco, so they are able to access rescue flights.

"I expect to have more information from my department and from Qantas on those in coming days," Senator Payne said.

Australian passengers on the Ocean Atlantic cruiseliner are expected to be flown home from Uruguay on Thursday.

But guests of a nearby boat, the Greg Mortimer, have been told they will need to wait until 14 days after the last person aboard has experienced fever.

A man in his late 60s aboard the Greg Mortimer was taken to shore in Montevideo to go into isolation on Tuesday.

Senator Payne said it was difficult for people onboard ships with flu-like symptoms given international concern about coronavirus

"We've been working closely with authorities to ensure we are able to support those passengers when they are able to leave the ship," the minister said.

"But, like in Australia, there are different quarantine restrictions being imposed around the world, and different requirements for isolation."

Latest articles

News

Shepparton police ‘fed up’ with locals disregarding social distancing rules

Shepparton police are “beyond frustrated” with locals disregarding social distancing guidelines, with their concerns coming after a seventh case of COVID-19 was confirmed for Greater Shepparton yesterday. Sergeant Darren Wagstaff said police...

Liz Mellino
News

New bathroom given to hero firey by Shepparton’s Highgrove Bathrooms

Ask Forest Fire Management operations officer Ben Nisi to summarise the past couple of months, and he’ll likely be lost for words. Because this summer has been nothing but heartbreaking and backbreaking for the northern Victorian firey, to a degree...

Charmayne Allison
Virus updates

Stay informed with our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest news about the impact of the coronavirus in our community

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

People with disability need virus support

The disability royal commission says it is deeply concerned about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Australians with disability.

AAP Newswire
National

Calls for refugee support in virus crisis

Advocacy groups are calling on federal and state governments to provide more support for refugees and new arrivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus controls stymie Qld lawyers, inmates

With face-to-face meetings banned in Queensland prisons because of the coronavirus, lawyers say the situation is causing problems and delays.

AAP Newswire