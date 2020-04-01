Dawn service driveway campaign catching on

National
Dawn service driveway campaign catching onBy AAP Newswire
A grassroots campaign for Australians to commemorate Anzac Day in their driveways is gathering momentum across the country.
With traditional services and marches cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, RSL leaders are encouraging everyone to honour servicemen and women at dawn on April 25 by standing beside their letterboxes or on balconies.
Radio stations across the country are signing on to live-stream services, while a Queensland school teacher is calling on musicians everywhere to play the Last Post and Reveille for their neighbours.