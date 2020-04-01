Over 285,000 businesses seek wage subsidy

The Morrison government is urging other countries to do more to stabilise the global economy as it prepares to roll out a massive program of wage subsidies.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg met with G20 finance ministers overnight, asking them to act urgently and commit to a fiscal support target to help the recovery once the coronavirus crisis is over.

He wants the grouping of the world's largest economies to send a signal to their citizens they are doing whatever it takes.

"First, our priority should be putting the global economy into controlled hibernation while quarantine measures are in place," he told AAP ahead of the meeting.

"Quick, strong and co-ordinated action now will minimise the permanent human and economic damage."

The Treasurer also wants a G20 commitment to lead the global recovery once the health crisis recedes, including co-ordination over the easing of travel, transport and production restrictions, and developing a robust long-term recovery plan.

Meanwhile, more than 285,000 businesses have registered their interest in claiming a wage subsidy for their workers.

The $1500 fortnightly payment per worker will flow to businesses from May, with the government estimating it will keep six million workers in jobs at a cost of $130 billion over the next six months.

The massive expenditure brings the government's total support measures up to about $320 billion, with all talk of a budget surplus long gone.

The Parliamentary Budget Office is now examining the implications of the coronavirus and its economic hit to the budget over the next decade.

A spokeswoman said it would publish this analysis periodically over the coming months.