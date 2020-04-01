National

Over 285,000 businesses seek wage subsidy

By AAP Newswire

A stock image of the market board at the Australian Stock Exchange - AAP

1 of 1

The Morrison government is urging other countries to do more to stabilise the global economy as it prepares to roll out a massive program of wage subsidies.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg met with G20 finance ministers overnight, asking them to act urgently and commit to a fiscal support target to help the recovery once the coronavirus crisis is over.

He wants the grouping of the world's largest economies to send a signal to their citizens they are doing whatever it takes.

"First, our priority should be putting the global economy into controlled hibernation while quarantine measures are in place," he told AAP ahead of the meeting.

"Quick, strong and co-ordinated action now will minimise the permanent human and economic damage."

The Treasurer also wants a G20 commitment to lead the global recovery once the health crisis recedes, including co-ordination over the easing of travel, transport and production restrictions, and developing a robust long-term recovery plan.

Meanwhile, more than 285,000 businesses have registered their interest in claiming a wage subsidy for their workers.

The $1500 fortnightly payment per worker will flow to businesses from May, with the government estimating it will keep six million workers in jobs at a cost of $130 billion over the next six months.

The massive expenditure brings the government's total support measures up to about $320 billion, with all talk of a budget surplus long gone.

The Parliamentary Budget Office is now examining the implications of the coronavirus and its economic hit to the budget over the next decade.

A spokeswoman said it would publish this analysis periodically over the coming months.

Latest articles

News

New bathroom given to hero firey by Shepparton’s Highgrove Bathrooms

Ask Forest Fire Management operations officer Ben Nisi to summarise the past couple of months, and he’ll likely be lost for words. Because this summer has been nothing but heartbreaking and backbreaking for the northern Victorian firey, to a degree...

Charmayne Allison
Virus updates

Stay informed with our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest news about the impact of the coronavirus in our community

Shepparton News
News

Two patients at GV Health with COVID-19

Another person at Goulburn Valley Hospital is being treated for COVID-19, bringing the total number of patients with the virus to two. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the patients have been in isolation at the hospital. “These...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

People with disability need virus support

The disability royal commission says it is deeply concerned about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Australians with disability.

AAP Newswire
National

Calls for refugee support in virus crisis

Advocacy groups are calling on federal and state governments to provide more support for refugees and new arrivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus controls stymie Qld lawyers, inmates

With face-to-face meetings banned in Queensland prisons because of the coronavirus, lawyers say the situation is causing problems and delays.

AAP Newswire