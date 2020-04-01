National

Vic hospitals get ready, lockdown enforced

By AAP Newswire

Victoria is set to announce its own deal with private hospitals in the state, providing an extra 9000 beds, as the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus keep growing.

It follows the federal announcement that more than 34,000 private hospital beds will be available during the pandemic.

As of April 1, non-urgent elective surgery has been suspended across Australia.

"It will not matter whether you have private health insurance. Your bank balance, your paycheque will not be a consideration," Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said on Tuesday.

Victoria recorded 96 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the state's total tally to 917 cases. Among them were four babies, three under 12 months old and the fourth a year old.

Ms Mikakos said all the children are in isolation at home, recovering with their families.

Healthcare workers including GPs have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Two people who worked at the Kmart in Chadstone shopping centre on Saturday also tested positive to the virus, as did two other staff members of a Coles store in Mulgrave during the weekend.

Meanwhile, police continue enforcing new social-distancing rules that restrict public gatherings to two people.

By Tuesday, officers had conducted 1225 spot checks on homes, businesses and non-essential services across the state.

A licensed venue in Fitzroy was hit with a $9913 fine after police found six staff serving two customers drinks at the weekend.

