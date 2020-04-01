National

Virus clinics pop-up to stop NSW spread

By AAP Newswire

Tourists gather on grass at Bondi Beach - AAP

1 of 1

A pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic will now be established in Bondi to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus after clusters developed within Sydney's backpacker community.

NSW Health is now directing doctors in Sydney's Waverley Council area, which includes suburbs such as Bondi, to send more patients for COVID-19 testing.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant admitted on Tuesday there had been COVID-19 outbreaks among backpackers, many of whom are staying in hostels in the area.

Other cases confirmed on Tuesday included seven Chilean sailors visiting NSW and two more cases at the Dorothy Henderson Lodge aged care home in Macquarie Park in Sydney's west.

The facility's total confirmed cases sits at 21, comprising 16 residents and five staff members. Four residents of the facility have already died.

Meanwhile, pharmacists in NSW can now dispense medicines without a prescription and operate 24/7 for people who cannot get to their GP or don't wish to leave home.

A total of 13 on-the-spot fines of $1000 each have been issued in NSW as Police Commissioner Mick Fuller warned authorities will no longer issue cautions for those flouting self-isolation orders.

There were 2032 cases of COVID-19 in NSW on Tuesday, an increase of 114 on the previous day. The death toll remains at eight.

Of the 114 new cases, 35 people are in intensive care.

Latest articles

Tennis

Federer wows fans with trick shots video

Swiss great Roger Federer has lightened his fans’ days after posting a video of himself demonstrating trick shots against a wall in falling snow at his home.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

WTA considers pay boost, Tour extension

WTA is looking at extending the tour and more money for players when the coronavirus is brought under control.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Wimbledon set to meet on 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

People with disability need virus support

The disability royal commission says it is deeply concerned about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Australians with disability.

AAP Newswire
National

Calls for refugee support in virus crisis

Advocacy groups are calling on federal and state governments to provide more support for refugees and new arrivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus controls stymie Qld lawyers, inmates

With face-to-face meetings banned in Queensland prisons because of the coronavirus, lawyers say the situation is causing problems and delays.

AAP Newswire