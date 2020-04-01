Virus clinics pop-up to stop NSW spread

A pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic will now be established in Bondi to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus after clusters developed within Sydney's backpacker community.

NSW Health is now directing doctors in Sydney's Waverley Council area, which includes suburbs such as Bondi, to send more patients for COVID-19 testing.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant admitted on Tuesday there had been COVID-19 outbreaks among backpackers, many of whom are staying in hostels in the area.

Other cases confirmed on Tuesday included seven Chilean sailors visiting NSW and two more cases at the Dorothy Henderson Lodge aged care home in Macquarie Park in Sydney's west.

The facility's total confirmed cases sits at 21, comprising 16 residents and five staff members. Four residents of the facility have already died.

Meanwhile, pharmacists in NSW can now dispense medicines without a prescription and operate 24/7 for people who cannot get to their GP or don't wish to leave home.

A total of 13 on-the-spot fines of $1000 each have been issued in NSW as Police Commissioner Mick Fuller warned authorities will no longer issue cautions for those flouting self-isolation orders.

There were 2032 cases of COVID-19 in NSW on Tuesday, an increase of 114 on the previous day. The death toll remains at eight.

Of the 114 new cases, 35 people are in intensive care.