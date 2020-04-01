National

Qld brothel caught breaking gathering ban

By AAP Newswire

A police checkpoint at the Queensland border - AAP

On the same day new COVID-19 rules banned gatherings of more than two people, an unlicensed Brisbane brothel was caught in the act.

Queensland Police handed out the first fines under their new powers to the massage parlour in the suburb of Lutwyche on Monday.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll says one worker was fined $1334 while the business itself copped a $6672 fine.

Two women, aged 25 and 37, will face court on June 6 on charges relating to prostitution.

The number of confirmed cases in the state rose yesterday to 743.

There are 65 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with seven of them in intensive care.

With stricter rules in place for the foreseeable future, the number of people who will need to self quarantine is expected to rise.

More than 40,000 orders to self-isolate or quarantine have been made as authorities work to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Darcy Lord and his family are currently in self isolation after returning from Bali.

Along with his wife and baby son, the trio will spend a fortnight at the Novotel hotel at the Brisbane Airport.

"It would be alright if we could go outside and just get a bit of fresh air and sunlight," Mr Lord told AAP from his room, which does not have a balcony.

