National

Queensland crime on the rise, report shows

By AAP Newswire

A file image of police officers on the Gold Coast - AAP

1 of 1

A jump in murders and domestic violence protection order breaches are behind a surge in Queensland crime.

The state logged a 3.7 per cent increase in criminal activity, with more than half a million offences being committed, according to the 2018-2019 Crime Report, which was released on Tuesday.

However, the number of offenders has fallen to a 10-year low, with a small group of repeat offenders committing more offences.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll says the rise is concerning because it means there are more victims of crime.

"That small cohort has radically increased and that's where we need to concentrate our efforts," she said on Tuesday.

Crimes against people, such as assault, sexual offences and robbery, climbed by 1.2 per cent, with 37,148 offences being committed.

This was partly due to a surge in murders and manslaughter, which rose by 20.3 per cent to 118 unlawful killings.

Domestic violence and drug offences also increased by 2.3 per cent.

A significant increase in domestic violence protection order breaches contributed to the rise, with an 8.3 per cent jump to 28,396 offences.

The biggest increase was in property offences, such as unlawful entry, theft and fraud.

These jumped 5.3 per cent with 258,226 offences recorded, accounting for 49 per cent of all crimes committed.

Ms Carroll said new laws, such as the strangulation offence, may have contributed to the overall jump.

"Some 800 people have been convicted of that offence in recent years."

The greatest number of crimes per capita were committed in inner-city Brisbane, with Townsville, Cairns, Toowoomba and Logan close behind.

Most crimes happened in homes, on the street, or at shops.

Public transport was relatively safe with just four per cent of crimes occurring in cars, buses and trains.

Police solved more than 90 per cent of homicides and drug offences but just 25 per cent of break-ins.

Ms Carroll said police would continue to prevent and disrupt repeat offenders to help reduce offending, but prevention remained the best strategy.

Overall, 314, 960 people committed crimes but only 112, 827 were new offenders.

"If we can reduce the offending in the small cohorts, we would have a dramatic overall decrease," she said.

"(However) the evidence clearly shows if you can ... divert and get people into better education and schools and programs that actually helps decrease the offending."

Opposition police spokesman Trevor Watts said the report showed Queensland had become less safe as more people became victims of robbery, assault and sexual violence.

"Labor have watered down laws and stretched Queensland's thin blue line to breaking point," he said.

* Statistics based on comparison to 2017-2018 Crime Report.

Latest articles

National

WA pledges to keep power, water connected

West Australians suffering financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic won’t have their power or water disconnected under a new relief package.

AAP Newswire
National

SA Qantas baggage staff have COVID-19

Six Qantas baggage handlers working at Adelaide Airport have tested positive for the coronavirus, with about 100 others to be investigated.

AAP Newswire
National

Queensland crime on the rise, report shows

Queensland crime is increasing but the number of people committing offences has fallen, the 2018-2019 Crime Report shows, as victims and repeat offenders rise.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

People with disability need virus support

The disability royal commission says it is deeply concerned about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Australians with disability.

AAP Newswire
National

Calls for refugee support in virus crisis

Advocacy groups are calling on federal and state governments to provide more support for refugees and new arrivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus controls stymie Qld lawyers, inmates

With face-to-face meetings banned in Queensland prisons because of the coronavirus, lawyers say the situation is causing problems and delays.

AAP Newswire